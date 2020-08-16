I listen to Opposition MPs to stabilise Parliament, says Kadaga

By FELIX AINEBYOONA

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga has asked some supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to stop accusing her of working with the Opposition since her job demands her to serve everyone without favour.

Ms Kadaga who was canvassing for votes to retain her position as NRM National Vice Chairperson (Female) in Mbarara City on Saturday, said her opponent goes around spreading lies that she is supported by the Opposition, which she said is unjustifiable.

“Let me start by demystifying a few lies. Now when someone says I am supported by the Opposition, you know I am the Speaker of Parliament, and this position necessitates me to work neutrally to serve everyone irrespective of their political affiliations,” she said. “I work with them so that we have stability in the House. If I stop a person from speaking, how does it benefit me? I give you three minutes whether you talk nonsense, they are your minutes. You speak and go away.’’

The State Minister for Lands, Ms Persis Namuganza, is challenging Ms Kadaga for the position.

Ms Kadaga said that even Cabinet has ministers who came from the Opposition and President Museveni is the one who selected them, which makes it right for her to always create harmony with the members of the Opposition in Parliament.

Advertisement

“Ministers; Betty Among is UPC, Betty Kamya is Federal Alliance, Nakiwala Kiyingi is Democratic Party and they are in Cabinet and so, someone comes here and says the speaker works with the Opposition; but they are in cabinet with my chairman, he submitted them and we approved them,” Ms Kadaga said.

She said such moves by her opponent are aimed at blind-folding people, which must be avoided by her supporters.

Ms Kadaga also expressed concerns over her opponent’s authority yet she has only been in Parliament for three years.

“She has been in Parliament for three years but now she is an authority in the NRM. Three years in Parliament and you are an authority! I have been with the NRM from the beginning; in the elections of 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016, then you just come and say that you know NRM more than me? Always ask yourselves about such things,’’ Ms Kadaga said.

Mr Prosper Tuhaise, Mbarara District NRM Interim Chairman, said NRM is a mass party that needs every Ugandan to join and Ms Kadaga’s position makes her a better candidate to convince the Opposition on various issues.

ALSO READ: Minister Namuganza explains root of fight with Kadaga

“Our party actually we needs everybody to join us and everyone including Opposition MPs listen to Ms Kadaga, which makes her the best candidate for this position,” he said.

Ms Namuganza says that her agenda is to ensure that young people are represented in the top leadership of NRM and make the party popular among the youth.

She is the first candidate to take on Ms Kadaga for the position.