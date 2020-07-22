IGG probes Nema finance boss over forged degree

By Isaac Mafumba

The Inspectorate of Government is investigating allegations that the director of finance and administration at the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), Mr Patrick Rwera, was recruited on the basis of forged academic qualifications.

Daily Monitor has established that Mr Rwera was recruited on grounds that he possessed a Bachelor of Commerce degree, which he claimed was awarded to him by Makerere University at the graduation of March 27, 1996. He also presented a transcript that indicated he had completed the course in June 1995.

However, when Rwera’s academic papers came into question, the Nema Executive Director, Dr Tom Okurut, submitted copies of his academic papers to Makerere University for verification.

According to a letter seen by Daily Monitor, the Makerere University Academic Registrar, Mr Alfred Masikye Namoah, wrote back saying the documents were forged.

“We have, as you requested, scrutinised our admission, registration as well as graduation records in order to confirm whether Mr Rwera Patrick had ever registered for a degree programme and indeed obtained his academic credentials from Makerere University and here below are the findings: No Rwera Patrick was ever admitted for the degree of Bachelor of Commerce at Makerere University,” Mr Masikye wrote to Nema.

Mr Masikye pointed out that by 1992 when Mr Rwera claimed to have been admitted for the course, the university had not yet started using the admission format which he claims to have used to register as a student.

“The registration number 92/3439/EXT does not exist in our records. The registration format in 1992 was 92/EXT. The 92/3439/EXT format did not exist in 1992,” Mr Masikye wrote.

The chairman of the Nema board, Prof Sandy Stevens Tickodri-Tagboa, confirmed in a telephone interview last week that the matter had been brought to their attention, but the IGG is investigating it.

“I was alerted of the problem at the end of last year. We are now waiting for a report from the IGG, which we hope will be out in one or two weeks from now. In the meantime, the Nema executive director has taken some action,” Prof Tickodri-Tagboa said.

Daily Monitor has learnt that Dr Okurut sent Mr Rwera on leave with full pay and all other benefits with effect from November last year when the IGG commenced investigations into the matter.

Prof Tickodri-Tagboa declined to discuss the matter and referred Daily Monitor to Dr Okurut. However calls to Dr Okurut’s known mobile telephone number went unanswered.

The IGG spokesperson, Ms Munira Ali, confirmed the investigation into Mr Rwera’s alleged forged academic papers.

“The investigation is in its final stages,” Ms Munira said.

She said under the law a person found culpable of forgery or utterance of false documents may be prosecuted or dismissed from job with penalties which include being forced to refund whatever incomes they received by false pretence during their term of office.