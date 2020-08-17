Islanders decry high transport fares

By SYLVESTER SSEMUGENYI

Travellers from Entebbe to the island district of Kalangala have appealed to the government to allow MV Kalangala vessel resume normal operations.

The desperate travellers, majority traders, say private boats and vessels currently plying the route are charging exorbitant fees, which many islanders cannot afford.

MV Kalangala, which plies the Nakiwogo –Lutoboka route, suspended operations on February 9, before it was taken for periodic mandatory docking inspection.

Inspection was supposed to be done at Port Bell, Luzira dry docking site in Kampala, but the site was still occupied by another vessel, MV Kaawa, prompting government to take it to Mwanza in Tanzania.

Even when the vessel returned to the country in May, it remained grounded as both its docking sites one at Nakiwogo and another at Lutoboka got damaged due to elevated water levels in Lake Victoria.

Currently, private boats charge between Shs20,000 and Shs45,000, up from Shs15,000 that MV Kalangala was charging.

Those carrying cargo and vehicles have to use the ferry from Bukakkata Landing Site in Masaka to Bugoma Landing Site in Kalangala, a journey considered to be longer and expensive.

Mr Stephen Kizza, an executive member of Ssese Islands Environment Conservation Association (SENCATA), said the Ministry of Works and Transport is still reluctant to reveal the status of docking sites for MV Kalangala.

“MV Kalangala is like our road. Without it, our mobility to the mainland is entirely cut off, especially to those who cannot raise the required money for private boats. We call for a quick solution to ensure that our people are comfortable,” Mr Kizza said in an interview last week.

Mr Willy Lugoloobi, the chairperson of Kalangala District, blames the delayed resumption of the vessel operations on officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport, who halted the temporary repairs on the docking piers by National Oil Distributors Ltd (NODIL) on allegations that the work was substandard.

“The [Works] ministry agreed with NODIL, the managers of MV Kalangala, to do temporary upgrade of the submerged docking piers and submit their accountability after completion of the work. However, the ministry complained that the work was below standard before completion,” he said.

Since the water levels have started going down, the leaders want a temporary docking pier for MV Kalangala so that the travellers using the risky canoes move safely.

Mr Lugolobi said the continued grounding of MV Kalangala has also greatly impacted the district revenue resource envelope. The district used to earn revenue from the movement permits given to fish dealers but this has since stopped.

Ministry of works response

Ms Suzan Kataike, the principal communication officer at the Ministry of Works, however, refuted claims that the ministry is behind the delayed resumption of the MV Kalangala vessel.

“It is not true that the Ministry of Works stopped the construction works for the pier. We even expect services for the MV Kalangala to resume this week,” Ms Kataike said in a brief telephone interview on Friday.

Efforts to speak to Mr Sadala Musoke, the NODIL executive director, were futile by press time. However, in an earlier interview with this newspaper last month, Mr Musoke said normal operations of the vessel would only resume when government lifts the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The vessel carries a total of 100 people but this time, we may take around 70 people, including some light cars. But this does not mean we have raised the fares, the fares will remain the same,” he said.

Apart from MV Kalangala, Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), on April 7, also suspended the operations of the Mbulamuti, Kiyindi and Nakiwogo ferries to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Mbulamuti ferry links Kayunga and Kamuli districts across River Nile, while the Nakiwogo ferry links Buwaya in Mpigi District with Nakiwogo in Entebbe Municipality. On the other hand, the Kiyindi ferry plies the Buikwe–Buvuma route.

Last month, Mr Mark Ssali, the Unra spokesperson, said since many docking piers were submerged by Lake Victoria due to increased water levels, the roads authority has to carry out an assessment before allowing the ferries to resume normal operations.

Background

MV Kalangala was built in 2005, in fulfilment of President Museveni 2001 campaign pledge to the islanders.

A couple of years ago, government promised to procure another vessel which will only be carrying passengers from Entebbe to Kalangala.

The expected new vessel will be taking less than two hours to sail from Nakiwogo in Entebbe to Kalangala Islands.

It will also be used during rescue operations.