Janet Museveni warns schools over compressing syllabus

By Ritah Kemigisa

The Education Minister, Ms Janet Museveni, has warned schools and teachers to stop tampering with lower level curriculum design by compressing the syllabus.

Releasing the 2019 UCE results in Kampala on Friday, the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) executive secretary, Mr Daniel Odongo said they had evidence showing that most schools and teachers rush to cover the four-year syllabus in three years or by the end of the first term of senior four in attempt to create more time for students’ revision.

Mr Odongo observed that some teachers have a habit of skipping or treating some topics lightly and instead encourage question spotting, a practice that is affecting learners’ performance.

Ms Museveni on Friday stressed that warned that practice must stop arguing that all learners must be exposed to all aspects of the curriculum so that they can get the learning they require.