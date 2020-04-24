By ANTHONY WESAKA

Outspoken Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Jinja, Mr Eric Sakwa, has been sent to Kirinya government prison in Jinja after he was paraded before court and charged with manslaughter.

According to the charge sheet presented to Jinja Magistrate’s Court, Mr Sakwa, 38, between March 22 and April 17 this year at Lwanda Village in Jinja District, unlawfully, caused the death of Charles Isanga.

Ever since he was posted to Jinja, Mr Sakwa has since been involved in most of security operations.

He has also been seen dressed in military like attire commanding security teams during the said operations.

He is jointly charged with two others. They include; Bazimbyewa Bumali alias Chris Umar Dindodi, 19, a mechanic and Mohammed Simba alias Meddie, 31, and a businessman in Jinja.

The trio appeared before magistrate Ann Kobusingye, who remanded them to prison until May 13 when they will be produced in court.

The three were also charged with robbery. Prosecution claims that Mr Sakwa, his alleged accomplices and others still at large stole Shs80,000, three crates of beer, eight trays of eggs, sachet waragi and soda all valued at approximately Shs429,000, still the property of the said Isanga.

it's also alleged that Bazimbyewa and Simba who are separately charged with malicious damage to property willfully and unlawfully, damaged a glass counter of Isanga.

Maximum punishment

Manslaughter is the crime of killing a person when the killer did not intend to do it or cannot be responsible for his or her actions.

In Uganda, the maximum punishment for manslaughter is life imprisonment.