Jobless Ugandans look to new business ventures

By Monitor Team

A section of Ugandans, who were made redundant due to the coronavirus outbreak, are now venturing into new businesses to eke a living.

Previously, some of them were in formal employment dependent on monthly salaries while others were receiving wages to cater for their basic needs.

But they can no longer do so because many of them have since been laid off.

This came after President Museveni on April 1, declared nationwide lockdown and imposed curfew, which is still in place, as part of the measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

The measures have affected businesses as their revenue drastically dropped, forcing employers to lay off workers.

Some of the businesses especially small-scale enterprises have since run bankrupt.

To make ends meet, some Ugandans have ventured into various businesses such as brewing alcohol, grocery shops, farming, vending produce and brick laying, among others.

Mr Yasin Nabongo, who used to sell clothes in Mbale Central Market, is now operating a grain grocery stall in the same market.

Mr Nabongo says he used about Shs200,000 to rent a stall and Shs500,000 to start the business.

“I started with a bag of maize flour, rice and 25kilogrammes of sugar. I have since stocked more,” Mr Nabongo, says.

Ms Aisha Nandudu, formerly a cashier at one of the hangouts in Mbale city, says she used Shs500,000 to open up a kiosk.

“When I got a letter from my former employer suspending me from work, I rushed and looked for a place, where I opened up a kiosk,” she says.

Ms Nandudu vends different food stuffs to workplaces in Mbale city.

“I vend local dishes including matooke, groundnuts, beef stew, rice, greens, posho and I have customers,” she says.

Moses Niwagaba, worked as a tour operator in Kabale until March when he ventured into selling of agricultural produce such as dry beans, ground nuts, peas and posho, among others.

Niwagaba says later, he closed the food store and started selling tomatoes due to lack of customers.

“In this business of tomatoes, I only used Shs4m, part of which I use to hire and fuel the vehicle that picks them from Kyotera District,” he says.

Ms Beatrice Aber, a teacher in Gulu, says her agricultural produce business has thrived during the lockdown, adding that she might quit teaching.

“I got a (business) space worth Shs200,000 at Olialong Market and started up a small produce business of Shs3m, which has accumulated up to Shs7m within four months,” Ms Aber reveals.

In Mukono, some people like Mr Safari Mukasa have embraced bricklaying.

Mr Mukasa says this business only requires Shs150, 000 for buying water, wooden frames (obutiiba), a hoe, dry grass and a wooden table of sorts upon which the bricks are packed.

“At least 30 jerry cans of water with a 20 litre capacity on average are needed to make about 1,000 bricks,” Mr Mukasa says

“I have started earning some money because I sell 1,000 bricks at Shs180,000. Currently, I have more than 10,000 baked bricks and I am happy,” he says.

Mr Mukasa says although he owns a shop at Mukwano Arcade in Kampala he says has no reason of commuting to Kampala since arcades were closed.

“The challenges I face is poor weather especially when it rains heavily, some bricks get broken,” he says.

Ms Sarah Nakato, a nursery teacher and resident of Lwanyonyi Village, Mukono District is now a farmer.

Nakato says she only used Shs100, 000 to buy seeds and banana suckers.

“I sell a kilogramme of ground nuts at Shs4,000 and I have so far harvested 100kg. I also planted maize and beans,” Ms Nakato reveals.

Mr Musa Mutwalib, a taxi driver whose commuter taxi has not been issued a route chart yet has ventured into growing vegetables such as cabbages, Nakatti and dodo.

Hawking vegetables

In Lira, women have turned to hawking fresh vegetables on the streets and in the suburbs.

Ms Evelyn Akullo, who started her vegetables and fruits business with Shs10,000 capital, says she is now able to support her family because her husband, who was bread winner, has been rendered jobless.

Ms Akullo’s husband is a teacher in a private school, which was closed in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although many small businesses are making profits, the Lira District coordinator for Uganda Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Francis Ogema, says there is need to add value to agricultural produce.

“Instead of selling raw cassava, the traders need to add value to it; frying cassava chips so that they sell at a higher price,” Mr Ogema says.

He advises those selling maize grain to mill and sell it as refined posho in branded package in order to earn more.

Brewing of alcohol

Many women in Moroto District who worked in salons, restaurants and bars have now started brewing and selling alcohol.

Ms Joyce Moding told Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday that she started her business with initial capital of 120,000.

The mother of six, however, faces challenges of lack of market.

“I still don’t have enough clients because of ongoing Covid- 19 related restriction,” she said.

Ms Grace Nachap, a hairdresser, also switched to distilling alcohol. “I used part of my savings to start up a new business. Though it isn’t so much rewarding, it is helping to feed my children,” she says.

In Soroti District, many have resorted to selling secondhand clothes especially children’s clothes.

Mr Emmanuel Emolu says: “Babies’ clothes have market and most people have resorted to this business since the lockdown was imposed.”

Tororo

In Tororo District, most of the informal sector workers and teachers, have resorted to offering labour at the construction sites to earn a living.

Mr Michael Isabirye, a teacher of English language, says he earns enough at the construction site.

“In a day I earn at least Shs15,000 shillings. I don’t regret because it’s paying me more than my former job,’’ he says.

Mbarara

In Mbarara city, Ms Lucky Natukunda, who owned a salon on Mbarara High Street, now operates a banana peelings sales outlet in Biafra, Kamukuzi Division.

“What others call trash is now a source of livelihood. I sell a bag between Shs2,000 and Shs3,000. On average, I sell10 bags daily,” Ms Natukunda.

She adds: “But I plan to rent a place and put up a makeshift structure where I can do my business. I am also planning to expand it to selling other types of garbage like plastics.”

Fort Portal

Ms Maureen Nyakato, 30, a vegetable farmer in Kahungabunyi in Fort Portal city says she is reaping big after turning her backyard into a vegetable garden.

“I earn Shs3m a month from selling potted plants and seedlings,” she says.

Ms Nyakato says like any other business, it requires careful planning and proper execution.

Delivery business

In Gulu, the chief executive officer Bodalivery Service, Mr Ivan Ouma Kinyera, says delivery business has been rewarding.

“Delivery has been viable business during this time of lockdown. People should embrace it because it is here to stay,” Mr Kinyera says

He says they started with an initial capital of Shs7million, which they used to buy one motorcycle and delivery container.

“We currently have four motorcycles within the period of four months and have signed contracts with most hotels and corporate offices around Gulu city centre to deliver food and groceries,” he says.

Mr Kinyera, however, says some clients reject the orders on ground that goods do not meet their taste and preference.

Compiled by Fred Wambede, Jessica Sabano, Patrick Ebong, Polycap Kalokwera, Steven Ariong, Joseph Omollo, Simon Peter Emwamu,Robert Muhereza,Rajab Mukombozi, Alex AShaba

