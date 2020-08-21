Kabaka visits President Uhuru Kenyatta

By James Kabengwa

Kabaka Mutebi has visited Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, a development that further dispels allegations that he was dead.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi held talks with the Kabaka of the Buganda Kingdom, Ronald Edward Frederick Kimera Muwenda Mutebi II who paid him a visit," a tweet from State Kenya reads in part.

According to the tweet, President Kenyatta and the Kabaka discussed subjects of mutual interest including the central role of culture in regional integration and peaceful communal co-existence.

The country has been awash with rumours of Kabaka's alleged death after his departure by road to Kenya last week.

A woman who claimed to be a member of the Buganda Royal Family circulated an audio message on social media alleging that the Kabaka had been poisoned and rushed abroad for treatment

On Monday, voices emerged declaring the death of the Kabaka.

Following the unfounded reports early this week, President Museveni on Thursday criticised the malicious news via Facebook and blamed social media users who use it to frighten people.

"That social media is becoming a centre of funny behaviour. Some people just put anything. They said that somebody had poisoned the Kabaka and then later on said he had actually died," Mr Museveni said.