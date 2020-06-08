Kadaga orders MPs on Asians properties

By MISAIRI T KAHUNGU

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has directed the select taskforce of MPs investigating the alleged dubious acquisition and repossession of departed Asians properties to resume work.

Ms Kadaga had directed accountability committees to stop their meetings as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a June 2 letter, Ms Kadaga granted permission to Mr Ibrahim Kasozi (Makindye East, FDC), who chairs the taskforce under the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises, to hold meetings during the upcoming recess expected to be announced on Thursday.

“I have noticed that the sub-counties are planning to interface with the management of DAPCB (Departed Asian’s Properties Custodian Board) and a few selected individuals who have fraudulently engaged in repossession/possession of expropriated properties,” the letter reads in part.

“Permission is granted to your sub-committee to meet during recess to handle pending work as mentioned above,” it adds.

The Speaker, however, directed the office of the Clerk to Parliament to ensure the legislators observe social distancing guidelines.

When contacted yesterday, Mr Kasozi confirmed the development.

“We are ready to finish the work that Parliament gave to us but our programme was interested by Covid-19 outbreak. We had a programme of interfacing with many people and we are going to follow the same list,” Mr Kasozi said.

Report

The taskforce is also expected to present a report to the House into how more than 200 properties in Kampala were illegally dealt in by the Kampala District Landboard and the Commission of Land Registration.

