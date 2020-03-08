Kadaga to grace diaspora cultural event in Canada

By GABRIEL BUULE

The third Uganda Kwekwaffe Diaspora Canadian Business and Cultural Forum kicks off in April with Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga expected to grace the occasion.

The event, loosely translated as Uganda is our home, showcases Uganda’s cultural heritage and diversity.

Mr Kassim Ssali, the chairperson of the organising committee for the 3rd Uganda Kwekwaffe, said: “The Speaker of Parliament will attend and will be discussing opportunities and business to benefit Ugandans in the diaspora.”

Mr Ssali said the event, to be held in Edmonton, the capital city of Canadian province of Alberta, seeks to foster business linkages between Uganda and Canada.

He revealed that the National Identification Registration Authority (Nira) will also be extending services at the festival to Ugandan residents in Canada.

Recognition

The function will also be graced by popular musician and women rights activist Halima Namakula, who will receive a life-time achievement award for her contribution to helping fistula victims and promoting culture through music.

“We will be awarding Ms Halima Namakula for the efforts she has invested in the fight against fistula, helping teenage mothers and promoting culture through music. Ms Namakula has perfomed in many countries and she has sold the Ugandan culture abroad and now that she has turned 60, we decided to celebrate her,” he said.