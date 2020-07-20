Kato Lubwama election case among 63 appeals to be heard

This election application arose on February 7, 2017, when a single judge of the Court of Appeal, Cheborion Barishaki, issued an interim order indefinitely staying the hearing of Mr Buwembo’s election petition against MP Lubwama that had been lodged before the High Court.

By ANTHONY WESAKA

The much awaited election application in which a voter is challenging the academic qualifications of Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama, is among the 63 civil and election appeals that the Court of Appeal is set to dispose of within the next two weeks starting today (July 20).

The other notable election appeal involves Ms Nusura Tiperu of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), who is challenging the Arua Municipality by-election victory of opposition, Kassiano Wadri.

According to a press statement released by the Judiciary last evening, the Nakasero-based court will take most of the day handling the pending election appeals and applications given that the 2021 polls are fast approaching.

The first day of hearing the civil appeals, will be dedicated to handling a number of election petitions and applications.

In his election petition, the voter Mr Habib Buwembo, contends that Mr Lubwama lacks the Primary Leaving Examinations certificate (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) or its equivalent, to qualify for MP.

He has since been jointly sued Makerere University for having erroneously admitted Mr Lubwama on a Mature-Age-Entry Scheme in 1992 when at the time, he did not qualify for the same entry scheme.

Advertisement

Mr Buwembo wants court to declare that the election of Mr Lubwama to Parliament in the 2016 was irregular.

The current election application is expected to be heard by a panel of three justices.

This election application arose on February 7, 2017, when a single judge of the Court of Appeal, Cheborion Barishaki, issued an interim order indefinitely staying the hearing of Mr Buwembo’s election petition against MP Lubwama that had been lodged before the High Court.

To that effect, Mr Buwembo contested the stay before a panel of three justices, who are set to hear his grievances today.