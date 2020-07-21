Kenyan journalist Jeff Koinange tests positive for Covid-19
Tuesday July 21 2020
Media personality Jeff Koinange revealed on Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Via Twitter, Mr Koinange said he was asymptomatic and that he was doing well.
According to the Health ministry, 90 per cent of the infected people in Kenya are asymptomatic hence the shift from hospital to home-based care for a majority of the patients.
Mr Koinange, a journalist by profession, said his family members were fine.
"All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I'm in self isolation," he said, and thanked his employer, Royal Media Services, for support.
As of July 20, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya was 13,771.
Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman also told the daily briefing that the death toll had increased to 238 and the number of recoveries to 5,616.