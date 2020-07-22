By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

The Ministry of Health officials are investigating the death of a 34-year-old Kenyan woman who had been admitted with Covid-19 related symptoms at a clinic in Mbale District in eastern Uganda.

“At the time of her first admission she presented with Covid-19 related symptoms that included fever, headache and difficulty in breathing,” said the ministry’s spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona.

He said samples had already been obtained from the body and are currently being tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) in Entebbe.

The ministry has also dispatched a team of experts to conduct further investigations.

“The Ministry will be informing the country on the outcome of the laboratory testing and experts' investigative result, accordingly,” Mr Ainebyoona said.

By the time of filing this report, her body was still at Mbale hospital mortuary pending results from the tests.

Some reports also suggested that the clinic where she died from had been closed.

Since the declaration of Covid-19 in March, Uganda has not registered any covid-19 death. Currently Uganda’s cases stand at 1,075 with 958 recoveries.