Key challenges that await Kisaka at KCCA

By James Kabengwa

Dr Dorothy Kisaka yesterday started her three-year term as executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) faced with several challenges, including a demotivated staff of about 700 who have served for years without contracts.

Dr Kisaka will also grapple with rebuilding the image of the city’s enforcement team whose iron-fisted approach to illegal business operations has earned them hatred.

Financially, she takes over an indebted institution that is threatened by garnishes which have arisen out of dozens of court suits in favour of various complainants against KCCA. For example, staff who were expelled in the 2011 restructuring of the defunct KCC demand Shs100b while the Lord Mayor demands Shs700m from court costs awarded after his illegal impeachment.

The various reporting centres, including the political wing headed by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and the minister for Kampala Affairs, where there isn’t even an organogram is another huge task whose poor handling will result in rivalry reminiscent of the Jennifer Musisi era.

Inadequate funding, which has slowed the pace of transformation of the city, defiance by a large section of the public, which has made the enforcement of trade orders and protection of green spaces difficult, and vandalism, especially of drainage covers, are other challenges.

Regardless of the hiccups, Dr Kisaka, who will be deputised by Mr Samuel Luyimbazi, meets a city that has achieved good strides, as outgoing acting executive director Andrew Kitaka explained.

Dr Kitaka said he was happy to leave a city with automated revenue collection and procurement systems, and a soon-to-be launched smart permit for building plan approvals.