LDUs assault traffic policeman, detain him

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

A traffic policeman was assaulted and detained by Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel on Tuesday.

Mr Emmanuel Machake was allegedly severely beaten before being taken to Mukono police station.

Speaking to Daily Monitor from detention, Mr Machake narrated that he met his woes on his way to Mukono Police station to meet his superior who had summoned him.

“The OC traffic called me and told me one of our colleagues had passed away. I asked a friend to give me a lift to the police station but on the way, we met the LDUs armed with guns and sticks. They stopped us, which we did. I tried talking to them to explain the situation but they would not listen and started beating us. They pulled me out of the car and my colleague managed to drive away. I was then detained,” he narrated.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, yesterday said the policeman is detained pending inquiries.

“It is alleged that the policeman was arrested while drunk but if he was assaulted, let him lodge a complaint (against them),” he said.

According to Mr Oweyesigire, the detained policeman was driving a car and then parked it in the middle of the road blocking other motorists who called the DPC to help them.

“We cannot condone such behaviour of our officers,” said Mr Oweyesigire, revealing that Mr Machake car is parked at the police station.

Cases of assault on citizens by LDU personnel have been rampant across the country which prompted President Museveni to intervene in one of the public addresses warning against such acts.

LDU violence

Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel and other security agencies are in the spot over rampant human rights abuses during the enforcement of presidential directives in the country.

While enforcing the government’s Covid-19 measures, security forces have allegedly beaten, arbitrarily arrested, and shot at boda boda riders and pregnant women, among others.