Archbishop-elect Bainomugisha is also the President of the Legal Service Commission and is a member of other commissions of Uganda Episcopal Conference.

By Felix Ainebyoona

The auxiliary Bishop of Mbarara, Rt Rev Lambert Bainomugisha has been appointed the new Archbishop of Mbarara. He replaces the Most Rev Paul Bakyenga who is resigning from the pastoral care of the archdiocese upon clocking the canonical age limit of 75 years.

The appointment of Bainomugisha by Pope Francis was announced on Saturday afternoon by the apostolic Nuncio Luigi Bianco.

"The Apostolic Nunciature has the Joy to announce that the Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed Rt Rev Lambert Bainomumugisha as the new Archbishop of Mbarara," the letter reads.

Rt. Rev Bainomugisha was born on July 12, 1961 at Kashumba, Bukanga in Isingiro District.

After the primary school at Buhungiro, Kyabahesi and Kinyeje, he completed his secondary school from Kitabi Minor Seminary in Bushenyi District.

He did his philosophical studies at St Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary, Katigondo in Masaka District. After having completed theological studies at St Mary's National Major Seminary at Ggaba, he was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Mbarara on July 13, 1991.

He has a doctorate in Canon Law from St Paul's University, Ottawa, Canada.

He has served as an Assistant at St Joseph the Worker Parish in Rubindi, Mbarara (1991¬1994), Chaplain at Corpus Christi Chaplaincy of Mbarara University of Science and Technology (2002-2003), and as the Chancellor of Mbarara Archdiocese from 2000-2005.

On July 2, 2005 he was nominated as the Auxiliary Bishop of Mbarara with the titular see of Tacia montane. He received the Episcopal Ordination on October 1, 2005.

On November 13, 2009 he was nominated as the Apostolic Administrator of the diocese of Hoima. He carried out this responsibility till February 29, 2016.

“On this occasion, as we congratulate the new Archbishop, we express our gratitude to Most. Rev. Paul K. Bakyenga for his generous service and leadership for more than three decades as Coadjutor, Bishop and the first Archbishop of Mbarara,” statement reads in part.