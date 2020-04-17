Learn to feed yourselves, Kivejinja tells Ugandans

By TOM BRIAN ANGURINI

The Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without portfolio, Mr Kirunda Kivejinja, has urged Ugandans to take the responsibility of feeding themselves instead of relying on government relief during the Covid-19 lockdown.

His remarks were provoked by public complaints that some areas had not received the relief food due to shortage of beans.

Addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday, Mr Kivejinja said people should learn to take care of themselves because government cannot have enough free food for everyone.

Responsibility

“Every situation creates new problems, so people should take care of their own life. Do not put your life in somebody’s hands, plan for it. There are lot of good things you can do even with small earnings,” he said.

The minister said government cannot feed more than 43 million Ugandans since there isn’t enough money and distribution of food will not reach all corners of the country.

Mr Kivejinja said government had predicted the situation would have normalised after the first two weeks of lockdown but with another three weeks, the situation is unsustainable.

Advertisement

Mr Kivejinja advised youth who sold their land in the villages and migrated to Kampala to buy motorcycles and operate as boda bodas to rethink the different type of businesses they can do in future.

“They should venture into businesses that can sustain them in disaster situations such as this coronavirus outbreak, not businesses of hand-to-mouth which do not last long,” he said.