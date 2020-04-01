Locals call for fairness in enforcing directives

By RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

Residents of Mbarara Town have urged government and security agencies not to use selective application on the presidential directives aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

After ban on use of private vehicles on Monday, some people were seen driving through town yesterday.

“Some of us have parked our vehicles; I was supposed to pick my mother from Kazo in Kiruhura District who is a heart patient for an appointment at Mbarara hospital but I am unable because of the presidential directive. But it is disturbing to see other private vehicles moving,” Mr Owen Byaruhanga, a resident, said.

Mr Moses Muhise, another resident, said: “Let’s not be defiant and end up spreading the virus further, the ‘know who’ doesn’t help.

That is how we messed up at the airport and some suspects were not quarantined. It hurts when the rest of us comply and others are justreckless.”

However, arcades/shopping malls and salons in the town remained closed.

Mr Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region police spokesperson, said they would arrest defiant motorists.

Advertisement

“We are on ground, the public response is so far good but a few defiant ones that are playing hide and seek, we are going to arrest them if they don’t comply.

The public should also be vigilant to report anyone defying the directives because it is everyone’s responsibility,” Mr Kasasira said. He said road blocks have been mounted at different sections in the region.