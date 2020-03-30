Lockdown puts people with HIV in worse dilemma

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

A number of people living with HIV/Aids are worried about how they will access antiretroviral drugs following the suspension of public transport for 14 days.

They say the directive of the President has left them stranded on how to access health facilities and make monthly appointments.

Mr William Matovu said this could lead to poor adherence and drug resistance in the long run.

“As a person living with HIV, I am so much worried about my community mostly those having monthly appointments and due to poor system we are living in, most of us use public transport to go get our medication,” Mr Matovu said.

Ms Hamah Nsubuga, an HIV activist, said many people living with HIV/Aids are uncomfortable disclosing their status and therefore cannot send them to pick medication.

“...so they cannot send boda bodas to get their treatment due to stigma. Some are in remote areas whereby even to reach their facilities they have to use private means,” she said.

Dr Joshua Musinguzi, the head of the HIV/Aids programme at Ministry of Health, said guidelines will be issued out this week to all stakeholders to give guidance to implementers and beneficiaries on how to provide services but in a safe environment.