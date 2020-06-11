Long walk to town as ban on transport at borders hits hard

By Rajab Mukombozi & Robert Muhereza

Some of the people in border districts have resorted to walking in order to return to their work places in urban areas over continued ban of transport.

President Museveni in his address on May 19 said he would ease public transport to work from June 4 for the rest of the country except border districts.

Some of those walking travelled home before public transport was stopped while others used cargo vehicles and a few managed to walk to their destinations.

Mr Abel Munzira, a resident of Kaswina village in Isingiro District, says he walked all the way to Mbarara Town, a distance of about 65 kilometres.

He started the journey last Saturday morning and arrived on Monday. Mr Muzanira says he spent two nights with relatives and friends in Kabingo Town Council and Masha Sub-county respectively before connecting to Mbarara.

He was heading to Kampala where he had been working as a mechanic before Covid-19 lockdown.

“I had started begging in order to survive, yet people in villages know that those of us who work in Kampala are well off, that is why I am desperate to go back to work,” says Mr Munzira.

Mr Alex Tuhaise of Rukoni village in Ntungamo District said together with two colleagues, they walked more than 25 kilometres to Kahunga Town on Ntungamo-Mbarara Road hoping to get some means of transport to Mbarara Town.

They were heading to Kampala to resume work as taxi drivers and conductors.

“We set off on Sunday at around 6am and reached Kahunga at around 9am. We slept in Ndeija Trading Centre after a well-wisher offered to accommodate us. Today morning (Monday) we managed to get a fuso truck that brought us to Mbarara,” Mr Tuhaise says.

From Kibatsi to Ndeija in Isingiro District is a distance of about 50 kilometres.

The Isingiro District Resident District Commissioner, Mr Herbert Muhangi, on Monday said movement of people from border districts is still prohibited. “We have sent warning messages to locals through local councils that movement of people to other districts is restricted but we are also increasing security vigilance to stop unnecessary movements,” Mr Muhangi said.

Mr Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region police spokesperson, said: “We have deployed both motorised and foot patrols. People tried to use bodabodas but we blocked them. Even on foot, we are going to arrest and prosecute those that will not heed the directives. Our humble message is that they remain patient until directives affecting these districtsare revised.”

Meanwhile, the hitherto busy Katuna/Gatuna Border Post in Kabale District is no longer vibrant following the closure and relocation of many of the businesses to other towns.

The traders have lost patience and hope as the reopening of the adjacent Gatuna (the Rwandan side) Border Post that was closed in February last year remains uncertain.

Rwandan has also stopped its nationals from crossing to Uganda, claiming they will not be safe.

The chairman of the Katuna Cross Border Traders Association, Mr Franco Korinaku, on Tuesday said more than 90 per cent of the traders that used to operate at Katuna Border Post before Rwanda closed Gatuna have relocated to other urban areas like Kabale, Mbarara and Ntungamo Districts while others closed their businesses.

Mr Korinaku says that security, immigration and customs offices have remained open.

According to customs records, more than 300 vehicles were using Katuna/Gatuna Border Posts every day and about 2,000 people were being cleared to cross to either country.

“The fact that there is no more flow of vehicles through Katuna/Gatuna Border Posts because of Rwanda closing the route last year, and Ugandan authorities restricting the movement of people to fight spread of Covid-19, traders at Katuna have gradually been relocating business elsewhere because of lack of customers and losing hope,” Mr Korinaku says.

The mayor of Katuna town council, Mr Nelson Nshangabasheija, says they have lost local revenue and they need special funding to be able to deliver services to the residents.

“Our revenue was from trading licences, day and night parking fees and daily market fees. The border has been closed for a year and four months now, we are struggling to offer services to the community. It is our appeal that government considers special funding for us,” Mr Nshangabasheija says.

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Darius Nandinda, urged leaders in communities at the border to discourage people from crossing to Rwanda.

He added that they should work with Gombolola Internal Security Officers in ensuring security of the nationals.

“Our leaders at the borders are encouraged to report any form of illegal trade to the Ugandan authorities because it has proved to be a death trap for our people,” Mr Nandinda says.