MP Zaake put on oxygen

Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake is reportedly being treated with oxygen at Kiruddu National Referral Hospital in Kampala after his health condition deteriorated.

The MP was allegedly tortured in detention following his arrest on April 19, 2020, for allegedly flouting a presidential directive against distribution of food. Police accused the MP of violating the social distancing guidelines put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine on Wednesday said his colleague’s health condition had deteriorated and that doctors were contemplating taking him into intensive care.



“Hon Zaake’s health condition has worsened. He has now been placed on oxygen at Kiruddu hospital where he is admitted and still under police detention. The doctors are contemplating taking him into the ICU. A Member of Parliament is tortured to near death by regime enforcers!” Mr Kyagulanyi tweeted.

According to Mr Kyagulanyi, Zaake was brutalised by security operatives attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and police.

“He was brutalised by CMI and Police. While they tortured him, they demanded he denounces Bobi Wine and stops opposing President Museveni. Here we are again,” Mr Kyaguanyi added.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga recently told journalists in Kampala that the MP’s torture claims would be investigated by relevant authorities.

When Mr Zaake appeared in court on April 27 to stand trial, Mr Elias Kakooza, the Mityana chief magistrate ordered him to seek medical attention before his case is heard.



The Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday tasked police to investigate the MP’s torture claims.

“Police brutality is always prohibited, pandemic or no pandemic. Uganda’s authorities should urgently look into these allegations and hold those responsible to account,” said Oryem Nyeko, researcher at HRW was quoted as saying in the statement.

During his televised address on Tuesday, President Museveni also expressed dismay that the MP was arrested and detained for distributing food yet National Resistance Movement (NRM) MPs and ministers, have been distributing the items, contrary to the coronavirus control guidelines.

"Why arrest MP Zaake and then you leave other people including NRM ministers?" Mr Museveni asked.