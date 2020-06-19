MPs order arrest of man holding 200 properties

The select taskforce of the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase), which is probing the dubious acquisition and repossession of properties departed by Asians in 1972, has ordered the arrest of businessman, Mr NK Radia, who is accused of illegally holding 212 land titles.

The taskforce chaired by Makindye East MP Ibrahim Kasozi was yesterday expected to receive evidence from Mr Radia on how he acquired the buildings some of which had already been gazetted by the government for sale after the original proprietors never returned to the country.

He, however, did not show up before the MPs who had also summoned officials from the Departed Asians Properties Custodian Board with a view of comparing his evidence with the facts on their files.

“NK Radia has been given time to appear voluntarily but he has dogged on several occasions. This committee cannot extend invitations any more. A warrant of arrest is issued against NK Radia for the police to produce him before this committee on Tuesday next week,” ruled Mr Kasozi.

Mr Radia last appeared before the taskforce on September 11, 2019, and was made to testify on oath after the MPs questioned the manner in which he was speaking about some of the properties he claims to be managing on behalf of the expelled Asians. He attended as part of the leadership of the Association of Expropriated Properties Owners Limited.

He is accused of fraudulently acquisition of prime properties around Kampala and Jinja towns, which are supposed to have reverted to government on grounds of the former owners being compensated by 1976 or never returned for repossession by 1993.

Some of the properties in question are Plots 29 Acacia Avenue, Plot 22 William Street, Plot 34 Clement Hill Road, Plot 179 Sixth Street, Plot 83 Kampala Road, Plot 7 Bombo Road, Plot 85 Kampala Road, Plot 28 Windson Road, and, plot 62 William Street.

READ:

Advertisement