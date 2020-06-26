Makerere suspends dental surgery students’ admissions

By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University has suspended the admission of first year students to the Bachelors of Dental Surgery program for the 2020/2021 academic year. This follows the failure to meet requirements set by the joint East African Medical and Dental Council.

According to the circular from the University Academic Registrar Alfred Masikye, the course has been deferred until further notice.

He says that all privately sponsored students should adjust their choices to other programs because the University has also recalled the advert about the admissions on this course.

Mr Masikye also says that those who had already been admitted to the course via government-sponsorship programme, will be given other courses according to their cut off points.

The East African Council early this year closed dental schools in various universities including Makerere, after they failed to meet the requirements.

Makerere administrators say they are working tirelessly to meet the requirements.

Advertisement