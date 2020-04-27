Man arrested for slaughtering marabou stork

By ANDREW BAGALA

Kampala- Police have arrested a man who was captured on camera slaughtering a marabou stork.

The accused, a resident of Busigiri Zone, Bunamwaya in Wakiso District, was arrested yesterday on an offence of injuring or killing an animal contrary to Section 60 of the Uganda Wildlife Act, which prohibits illegal killing or maiming of wild animals.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, said the suspect told them that he killed the bird because he had not eaten for weeks yet he was abiding by the presidential directives to remain home.

“We detained him at Kikumbi Community Police Post. Our commanders have taken a decision not to charge him with any offence, but they engaged the government taskforce handling issues of relief food to help him out,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

President Museveni ordered a lockdown until May 5 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Owoyesigyire warned residents in Kampala against pressurising government to give them relief food, saying they will be arrested and charged under the Penal Code Act or Uganda Wildlife Act.

Government estimates that about 1.8 million people in Kampala and Wakiso districts are at risk of facing hunger.

On April 4, government started distributing relief food in the two districts, but many residents in different parts of the mapped out areas are yet to receive the rations.

