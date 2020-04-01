Masaka LC5 boss, CAO clash over government relief aid

By ALI MAMBULE

The Masaka District chairperson, Mr Jude Mbabaali, has clashed with the chief administrative officer (CAO), Mr Nathan Lujumwa, over relief government donated to the district.

Last week, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) delivered 30 tonnes of rice to the district to support vulnerable persons.

The food, according to Mr Lujumwa, was meant to be distributed to the three sub-counties of Kabonera, Kyannamukaaka and Kyesiiga in Bukoto Central Constituency, which is represented by Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

Mr Mbabaali, however, insists that the relief food was meant to benefit residents in Bukoto East Constituency represented by Ms Florence Namayanja, where houses were submerged in water as a result of the rising water levels in Lake Victoria.

“The 600 bags of rice which we received from the OPM were specifically meant for elderly persons in Bukoto Central Constituency and not any other place,” Mr Lujumwa told Daily Monitor in an interview on Monday.

He claimed whoever was issuing contradicting statements regarding the relief food had personal motives.

“Those people know the truth but I wonder why they are misinforming the public,” he added.

Mr Lujumwa said they are still waiting for another relief aid for flood victims in Bukakkata Sub-county.

Background

Last Wednesday, Mr Mbabaali convened a press conference complaining about the distribution of the said rice to residents of Bukoto Central Constituency yet the district had made the appeal to government to assist people affected by floods at Kaziru, Kachanga and Lambu landing sites in Bukakkata Sub-county.

“I was reliably informed by the OPM that the relief aid we requested for had been handed over to the concerned authorities who should spearhead its distribution,” he said, adding that he was only surprised on getting information that distribution exercise was already on-going in Bukoto Central Constituency other than Bukoto East Constituency.

Mr Mbabaali insists that it was incumbent upon the district authorities who made the request to distribute the relief food because they know who was affected most.

“The Office of the vice President has on several occasions undermined Masaka District leadership, but this time we have decided to expose them,” Mr Mbabaali said.

When floods ravaged landing sites of Lambu, Kachanga and Kaziru in Bukakkata Sub-county in Bukoto East Constituency in Masaka District where at least 2,910 residents were displaced last month, the office of the district chairperson through the chief administrative officer, petitioned government requesting for rapid relief aid for the victims.

Bukakkata Sub-county chairperson Aloysius Jjuko yesterday said affected residents need food and many are at high risk of contracting water-borne diseases.

“Our people are suffering and we pray that government comes to their rescue before the situation worsens,” he said.

Response

When contacted, Mr Kityamuweesi Musuubire, the principal private secretary to the Vice President, who distributed the rice, said Mr Mbabaali was using the plight of vulnerable people to play cheap politics.

“This is not the time for politicking, the vice president made an appeal for food to assist vulnerable people including persons with disabilities and the elderly. We received the food from OPM and I have since handed it over to sub-county and parish chairpersons around the constituency for distribution,” he said.