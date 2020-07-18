Masaka traders protest eviction

By Wilson Kutamba

Traders in buildings owned by Mr Moses Kaliisa in Masaka City have protested a move to evict them over what they say are unclear reasons.

On July 13, Mr Kaliisa, the proprietor of Muto Complex and Twin Tower buildings through his lawyers Kateregga Advocates and Legal Consultants, issued notices to 12 of his tenants asking them to vacate his buildings located on Elgin Street in Masaka City by July 30.

Mr Kaliisa says he wants renovate the buildings starting next month.

“We are reliably advised by our client that he is desirous of carrying out extensive renovation of the complex where you’re a tenant. However, the same cannot be undertaken when the premises are fully occupied by you,” a copy of the notice issued to the tenants dated July 13, reads in part.

“Our client further advises that the two months’ rent during the Covid-19 lockdown (April –May) shall not be paid by you, save for other months in arrears. The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to serve you with a notice of termination of your tenancy effective July 30, 2020 to enable our client carry on the aforesaid renovation,” the notice adds.

The notice further advises tenants to vacate the premises to avoid perilous litigation.

However, Mr Kaliisa’s decision has been greeted with resistance from affected traders who have vowed not to vacate the buildings until they are given a fair hearing.

Last week, the manager of the buildings put padlocks on the doors of shops of 12 tenants without their knowledge and the affected tenants claim they are being accused of leading their colleagues to oppose the landlord’s plan to demand rent arrears for the first two months of the lockdown.

“If it was about renovating his[Kaliisa] buildings, he would have given letters to all tenants to vacate for a specified period of time and return after renovation, but the letters clearly terminate tenancy which is suspicious,” Mr Vincent Zziwa Kasumba, the chairperson of Masaka Traders Association said in an interview on Thursday

Mr Kasumba, who is also among the affected 12 tenants wondered how a landlord can give his tenants only 17 days to vacate the premises, a period he says is not enough to look for alternative space from which to operate.

“If he (Kaliisa) does not want us on his buildings, he should give us six months to prepare and get where to relocate our businesses,” he adds.

He said the affected traders have drafted a petition which they plan to give to Masaka Resident District Commissioner, Mr Herman Ssentongo, to intervene in the matter.

Mr Gaddafi Kabuuza, another affected trader, said they were surprised to find doors to their shops shut with heavy padlocks when they had just returned from the lockdown.

“When we complained to the landlord, he responded by giving us notices terminating our tenancy,” he said.

All telephone calls to Mr Kaliisa’s went unanswered yesterday.