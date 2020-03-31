Mass testing is expensive, meaningless - Museveni

By Monitor Team

President Museveni on Tuesday rebuffed the idea of testing all the 42 million Ugandans for coronavirus saying it's expensive and meaningless. The President who said the cost of each test is $65 added it would mean $2730 million would be required to test all Ugandans.

"Mass testing is very expensive and meaningless. I'm told each test costs $65. Ugandans are 42 million. By the time you test all of them you'll have spent a lot of money. We can't afford to test all Ugandans. That's why we only test those with signs and symptoms," President Museveni said just before announcing that 11 more people had tested positive for the virus.

According to him, the people who tested positive are members of Watoto Children's Choir who had travelled outside Uganda.

He said they are all under quarantine.

In his address to the nation, the President also emphasised that politicians seeking cheap popularity by donating food to other Ugandans would be arrested and charged with attempted murder.

"Last night I warned the shameless opportunists. They hear there's a problem and want to take advantage by giving them food. The police will arrest you and charge you with attempted murder because you're trying to kill Ugandans by contravening the health requirements. We shall crush you. Because of greed for power you try to lure them with food! That will not be allowed for even a day. If you want to contribute, then contribute to the [coronavirus] national taskforce. We can even arrange for you to be on TV and even sleep there if you want. If you're taken to Luzira, you won't be given bail," he said.

