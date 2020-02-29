Mbale tailor found dead

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

A half-naked body of a 40-year-old woman was found in her rented room in Doko Cell, Namatala ward, Industrial division in Mbale District in eastern Uganda.

The Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei identified the deceased as Harriet Logose, a tailor.

He said Logose's body was discovered by her landlady, Ms Florence Namajja.

"We have started investigating the matter to ascertain the cause of her death. Her landlady found that Logose had not come out and yet every day she’s the first person to come out. When the landlady crosschecked, she found her dead," said Mr Tukei.

Mr Tukei said Ms Namajja reported the case at Nanatala Police post.

"A team of senior detectives together with the community members broke the door and found the body on the bed. There was vomit next her body. Police took part of the vomits to government laboratory in Wandegeya, Kampala for examination," he said.

She had reportedly vomited the whole night. Detectives also found remains of her supper (cassava flour and greens) in the house. This was also taken for further examination.

Police said she had been staying alone in her rented room.