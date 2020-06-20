Mbarara gets new archbishop

By Monitor Team

Mbarara Archbishop-elect Lambert Bainomugisha has today been installed at Nyamitanga seat.

“Bishop Bainomugisha was announced the new archbishop on April 25.

Speaking to media on May 6, Bainomugisha said: “I am very grateful to the Holy Father Pope Francis for finding me worthy to serve as Archbishop of Mbarara.

He was auxiliary bishop for 15 years. From 2009 to 2016, he also served as apostolic administrator of Hoima Diocese when the then Bishop Deo Byabazeire fell sick.

Background

Bainomugisha succeeds Archbishop Paul Bakyenga, 76, who has served for three decades.

John Baptist Kakubi, Jean Marie Gaetan Ogez and Fracois Xavier also served in the same position at different times.

Archbishop-elect Bainomugisha hailed Archbishop Bakyenga for mentoring him.

“I cherish his vision and particularly nurturing and mentoring me as young bishop,’’ he said.

Archbishop e Bakyenga was ordained priest in 1971, and consecrated Bishop of Mbarara in 1989. He was appointed Archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese in 1991. The Mbarara Archdiocese media relations officer, Fr Charles Mutabaruka, yesterday revealed that 150 people will attend the installation of the new archbishop.

These he said include bishop, priests, representatives representatives of the laity, some government officials and civil servants and representatives of the family of the archbishop-elect.

Bainomugisha was born in 1961 and was ordained priest in 1991.

He has a PhD in Canon Law.

Archdiocese leaders

Bishop Francois- Xavier Lacoursiere of Missionaries of Africa was appointed on May 28, 1934 and he resigned on April 20, 1956.

Bishop Jean- Marie- Gaetan Ogez of Missionaries of Africa was appointed on December 11, 1956 and resigned on November 25, 1968.

Bishop John Baptist Kakubi was appointed on June 26, 1969 and on resigned November 23, 1991.

Archbishop Paul Kamuza Bakyenga -November 23, 1991 and retired on April 25, 2020.Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha was appointed on April 25, 2020.

Compiled by Alfred Tumushabe, Fred Anyine & Felix Ainebyoona