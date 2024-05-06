Christians stage salvation prayers on Karuma Bridge

Drama ensued at Karuma Bridge on Saturday when dozens of Christians stormed the heavily protected territory, demanding better services from the Ugandan government.

Security personnel had allowed the prayer warriors, who included the elderly and young people, to camp at the bridge for a few minutes after members of Pentecostal Churches of Uganda said they would only pray against the evil spirit of road accidents.

At this point, police and soldiers did not know that the road users had some hidden agenda. Soon after they were granted access to the heavily protected River Nile crossing, the prayefull girls, boys, women and men introduced a completely new concept.

While asking God to save Ugandans from road accidents, they utilised the opportunity to send a clear message to the government that Ugandans deserve better services.

Mr Benson Erem, who led the team, told this publication that they gained access to the bridge after making their mission known to the security personnel there.

“We are cancelling the evil spirits of accident…No road accidents should continue in our country Uganda and even on Karuma Bridge. And we are declaring that a better bridge will be constructed in this area immediately this year,” he said.