Media awards gala on

By ANTHONY WESAKA

The annual national journalists award gala for 2020 and the annual press freedom index report are still on despite disruptions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers have said.

Every May 3 is the World Press Freedom Day and for the past many years, several media index reports have been released prior to marking the day to set the pace for topical discussions around issues affecting the work of journalists.

However, this year Human Rights Network for Journalists Uganda (HRNJ- Uganda), one of the local organisations advocating media rights, was unable to release its annual media index report due to the Covid-19 lockdown disruptions.

“We normally release our annual media index report, a few days towards the World Press Freedom Day, but this year, we were held back by the Covid-19 lockdown and we didn’t release it in time. This is because our lead consultant couldn’t move to interview the key actors in March,” Mr Robert Ssempala, the national coordinator for HRNJ-U, said on Tuesday by telephone.

“Since the lockdown held us back, key areas in the report that mainly impact media environment in Uganda were not captured.” he added.

Mr Ssempala, was however, optimistic that all is not lost as they are in the final stages of tying the loose ends and have the report released soon.

“After the lockdown was partially lifted, we managed to redesign the report and we hope by the end of this month, we will have released it to the public. The mode of our launch will change significantly from what we have always had. We shall just release it at a press conference unlike before when we held a big function” he revealed.

The report usually mirrors the several media freedom rights abusers, with the security agencies in the past reports, being the lead violators of the journalists rights.