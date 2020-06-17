Media awards gala on
Wednesday June 17 2020
The annual national journalists award gala for 2020 and the annual press freedom index report are still on despite disruptions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers have said.
Every May 3 is the World Press Freedom Day and for the past many years, several media index reports have been released prior to marking the day to set the pace for topical discussions around issues affecting the work of journalists.
However, this year Human Rights Network for Journalists Uganda (HRNJ- Uganda), one of the local organisations advocating media rights, was unable to release its annual media index report due to the Covid-19 lockdown disruptions.
“We normally release our annual media index report, a few days towards the World Press Freedom Day, but this year, we were held back by the Covid-19 lockdown and we didn’t release it in time. This is because our lead consultant couldn’t move to interview the key actors in March,” Mr Robert Ssempala, the national coordinator for HRNJ-U, said on Tuesday by telephone.
“Since the lockdown held us back, key areas in the report that mainly impact media environment in Uganda were not captured.” he added.
Mr Ssempala, was however, optimistic that all is not lost as they are in the final stages of tying the loose ends and have the report released soon.
“After the lockdown was partially lifted, we managed to redesign the report and we hope by the end of this month, we will have released it to the public. The mode of our launch will change significantly from what we have always had. We shall just release it at a press conference unlike before when we held a big function” he revealed.
The report usually mirrors the several media freedom rights abusers, with the security agencies in the past reports, being the lead violators of the journalists rights.
Highlighting the findings of last year’s report, which is due for release, Mr Ssempala said the mode of harassing journalists is now done in a sophisticated manner, a trend that is moving away from the traditional physical torture by state agents.
Similarly, Dr Peter Mwesige of African Centre for Media Excellency (ACME), has promised that the annual national journalists award gala for this year is still on.
Dr Mwesige said because of the Covid-19 disruptions, only few journalists had responded to their call for submitting entries by April 30, which was the deadline.
“Given the lockdown disruptions, we had to take a decision to extend the deadline for story entries to end of May and indeed, many journalists have since responded and a team of our competent judges is now screening them.” Dr Mwesige said by telephone yesterday.
Initially, the award entries were open from March 16 to April 30 with the gala held in June.
“We haven’t decided on the final day but it’s unlikely that it will be held this month. But we are trying to do our best to deliver the quality media awards that we are known for. If the social distancing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 are still in place, we shall opt for a scientific function,” Dr Mwesige said.
The annual award media gala recognizes and rewards journalists for their stories that inform and empower the public, cause government policy changes, amplify voices of the voiceless and hold the powerful to account.
The winners and first runners up usually walk away with cash prizes and plaques in recognition of their hard work.
