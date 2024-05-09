Anglican Church seeks Shs600m for Martyrs’ Day 

The Anglican Church is short of about Shs600m to organise a successful Martyrs Day celebration slated for June 3 at Nakiyanja, Namugongo in Wakiso District.

The chairperson of the Uganda Martyrs Day Organising Committee, Rev Reuben Kisembo, said they need about Shs2.17b to cater for the expected one million pilgrims expected to turn up at the event this year.

Rev Kisembo said of this, President Museveni has pledged Shs1.5b while the Church has Shs100m on its account.

This leaves a shortfall of about Shs600m the church has to collect to cater for the budgeted items.

Without breaking down the budget, Rev Kisembo said the money is slated to cater for the accommodation of church leaders, food and drinks of pilgrims, security, and completion of work on the new souvenir project, which has cost them Shs450m.

They will also pay for uniforms for the choir members, rent tents and chairs, a music system, buy medicine for pilgrims who fall sick, as well as clean the place, among others.

“President Museveni pledged to give us Shs1.5b. However, the money has not yet been deposited into our accounts. We are in liaison with State House to help avail the funds to be able to book for goods and services on time,” Rev Kisembo said.

The annual event pays homage to 45 martyrs (22 Catholics and 23 Anglicans), who were killed between 1885 and 1887 on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga of Buganda because of their faith. Rev Kisembo said they expect to host about one million pilgrims during this year’s celebrations following the major expansion of the place with a new souvenir that can accommodate more than 1,000 people.

The church last year hosted more than 40,000 pilgrims from different parts of the country. The celebrations were organised by the Eastern cluster.

Masindi-Kitara Diocese Bishop George William Asiimwe said the mid-western cluster is set to handle this year’s celebrations.

The mid-western cluster includes dioceses of Rwenzori, East Rwenzori, West Rwenzori, South Rwenzori, Bunyoro-Kitara and Masindi.

“Come rain, come sunshine, the function must take place. If we fail to raise the money required for the celebrations, we shall borrow. However, before borrowing, the government and other believers have promised us money and we are still optimistic,” Bishop Asiimwe told Monitor on May 8.