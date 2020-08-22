Museveni appoints Langa as chief registrar

By ANTHONY WESAKA

KAMPALA- President Museveni has appointed Ms Sarah Langa Siu as the substantive Chief Registrar of courts of Judicature.

Her appointment is contained in Mr Museveni's August 14 letter to the chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Justice Benjamin Kabiito.

Mr Museveni, in the same vein, has also appointed five registrars.

The newly appointed registrars are; Ms Harriet Nalukwago Ssali, Mr Samuel Emokor, Mr Amos Kwizera, Ms Susan Kanyange and Mr Godfrey Opifeni Anguandia.

Ms Langa replaces Ms Esta Nambayo, who was elevated to the High Court Judge Bench last year.

Mr Tom Chemutai had since last year, been the Acting Chief Registrar.

Prior to her appointment, Ms Langa was the Deputy Registrar at the High Court, Civil Division.

The office of the Chief Registrar is created by Article 145 (1) of the Constitution.

The Chief Registrar is at the level of permanent secretary and assists the Chief Justice to carry out management of the Judiciary on a day-today basis and heads registrars and magistrates.