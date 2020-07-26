Museveni launches two books authored by PS Bigirimana

By ANTHONY WESAKA

Faced by three contradicting life-happenings, Pius Bigirimana, the Secretary to the Judiciary, decided to write books to that effect.

One of the books titled: "Abundance Mentality", a second edition was to that effect, launched on Friday by President Museveni at State House Entebbe.

At the same function, another book title: "Corona Lockdown Chronicles" also authored by Mr Bigirimana, was launched.

The three contradicting life events that changed Mr Bigirimana's life are; when he along with the late former Prime Minister Apollo Nsibambi were involved in a helicopter crash in Bugiri in March 2010 shortly after graduating with a second graduate degree, a master of business administration (MBA).

He says all this happened when he had just been appointed as Permanent Secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

"Looking back; the full contradictions of life was set before my own eyes. On one hand, I had attained a major academic achievement and had also been appointed to my much coveted and lifelong dream position in my civil service and yet on the other hand, I had been given by Almighty at the very moment I was almost losing it," Mr Bigirimana said at the launch of his two books presided over by President Museveni.

Advertisement

Summarily, Mr Bigirimana in his second book of Corona lockdown Chronicles, writes that while some people thought it was too much for them to be at home during the Covid-19 lockdown, he and his family were positive and derived a series of activities that enhanced their togetherness.

President Museveni laudedd Mr Bigirimana for writing the latest books.

"I commend him for wearing spectacles that are able to see the opportunities. His 'I can do it attitude', is very commendable. In taking about the abundance mentality, Bigirimana is simply referring to the immense opportunities available in Uganda, which leaders and others should tap into for the good of their communities," Mr Museveni said.

Mr Museveni also commended the PS for, what he said, being an active civil servant and loyal cadre.

“Because of being active, he was fought in the Office of the Prime Minister and I moved him to Ministry of Gender where he did wonderful work,” Mr Museveni added.

Mr Bigirimana was later moved to the Judiciary.