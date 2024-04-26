Assistant RDCs to cost taxpayers extra Shs3b

The appointment of more than 300 assistant Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) will increase the country’s wage bill by Shs3b annually, a development legislators said was counterproductive to ongoing efforts to thin public expenditure.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi said the recruitments were a contradiction to efforts to thin public expenditure and duplication of roles.

“Here comes another huge government expenditure that we need to understand because you cannot preach water and drink wine. What role are assistant RDCs going to play that RDCs and deputy RDCs cannot play?” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

He added: “…we need to understand whether RDCs are taking over the role of the IGG because there seems to be a lot of duplication…if they are to carry out mobilisation, is it for the NRM (National Resistance Movement), for what exactly?”

According to the salary structure for political leaders issued by the Ministry of Public Service for the Financial Year 2023/2024, each assistant RDC will earn Shs817,216 monthly, translating to Shs9.8m annually. This translates to Shs2.9b annually for all newly appointed assistant RDCs.

With 147 RDCs taking home a total of Shs3.9b annually and 163 deputy RDCs with an annual take home of Shs2.4b, the total wage bill for RDCs comes to Shs9.2b.

Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs Minsa Kabanda, representing Ms Bbabalanda, told Parliament that funds for the recruitment were appropriated in the current budget.

According to Ms Babalanda, the new assistant RDCs are to play three major roles: promote patriotism, carry out mobilisation, and fight corruption.

Minister for Trade David Bahati cautioned the legislators, who play the role of appropriation, to be more vigilant when passing the budget.

“In this budget, we approve money for assistant RDCs, and the minister has taken action, and then you come back as if you were not involved, you were involved,” he said.

During the April 24 sitting of Parliament, the legislators raised concerns about the eligibility of some of the appointees whose track records came under scrutiny

Kazo County MP Dan Kimosho said: “There is no specific qualification for an RDC and that leaves it open for anyone.”

While Buyaga West MP Barnabas Tinkasiimire said: “There is one that has come into the public domain where one of the Assistance RDCs… is seen showing his butt to the public, and you want us to wait for qualifications for that? Is the President demeaning this country? That name must be withdrawn.”

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, tasked the Ministry for the Presidency to lay before Parliament the list of all RDCs, their deputies and assistants for the House to scrutinise their qualifications.

“After you bring that, we will refer it to the Committee on Presidential Affairs,” she said.

She added: “The calibre of people… do you bring in these people who just go on a rampage, let us get a paper to that effect, the criteria, and the qualifications....”

Ms Kabanda said they would raise the concerns with the President.

According to the Constitution, for one to be appointed RDC, they should be qualified to be a Member of Parliament, which puts the lower academic cap at having completed Senior Six.

According to Article 203 of the Constitution, RDCs represent the President in a district, monitor the implementation of government programmes, and act as the chairperson of the security committee.