NRM party bags Shs4b from nomination papers

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has bagged Shs4b from nomination forms for various party posts, including that of party chairman and presidential candidate for the 2021 General Election, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Data obtained from the NRM party headquarters in Nakasero, Kampala, indicate that by close of business on Monday, at least 2,051 aspirants had picked the nomination forms.

The break down shows that 1,112 directly elected MPs had picked the forms with each aspirant forking out Shs2m, translating into more than Shs2.4b.

A total of 584 aspirants picked the forms for Woman MP seats, handing in Shs1.1b.

Those who showed interest in running for district chairpersons were 312, with each aspirant surrendering Shs1m, raising Shs321m.

The Special Interest Groups category, saw 46 aspirants pick the nomination forms and paying Shs92m.

But these pay ups contrasts sharply with majority of Opposition parties, which have not charged any nomination fees for similar exercise.

President Museveni had earlier picked and returned his nomination forms for the two top NRM party slots of chairperson and presidential flag bearer for which he paid Shs20m.

The position of 1st national vice chairpersons attracted Mr Edward Francis Babu, Mr Hakeem Asiimwe Lukenge, and Mr Kefa Mafumo who will vie to unseat incumbent Alhajj Moses Kigongo.

The seat of 2nd national vice chairperson, female, has incumbent Ms Rebecca Kadaga, up against Ms Deborah Kyazike Kinobe, Ms Jane Frances Amongin Okili, and Ms Persis Namuganza, with each paying Shs5m. Candidates for regional vice chairpersons, who each paid Shs2.5m include Dr Samuel Odongo Oledo, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, Mr Sam Engola and Mr Timothy Jokkene Okee (Northern Uganda), and Mr Peter Aleper, and Mr Jimmy Lokoru (Karamoja region).

Central region had a crowded field of Mr Twaha Ssonko Kiganda, Mr Abdul Nadduli, Mr Abdul Semu Kyabangi, Mr Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi, Mr Moses Mayengo, Mr Moses Kalisa Kalrangwa and Mr Muhamad Kibedi Nsegumire.

Others were Mr Godfrey Nyakana Amooti, Mr Jackson Walusimbi, Mr Singh Katongole, Mr Uhuru Salim and Mr Mukesh Shukla Babubhai for Kampala region. Western region will see incumbent, Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza up against Dr Chris Baryomunsi, Mr Emmauel Kisembo Diini, Ms Florence Tumwine Kintu, Shaban Bantariza, Mr Boaz Kafuda, Mr John Magaro, Mr Apollo Timugaya, Mr Wilberforce Muhangi Byaboneka, and Mr Rodgers Bifa Tugaine.

Eastern region has current seat holder George Micheal Mukula tussling it against Mr Sanjay Tanna, Mr John Robert Ekongot, Ms Christine Harriet Akello, and Mr Christopher Buyera.

Speaking to Daily Monitor on the collections yesterday, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the director of communications at the NRM party secretariat, said the money would be used to run the party’s internal elections ahead of the 2021 General Election.

“The money we raised from nomination fees will be used for paying the registrars, buying of polling materials, among other needs,” Mr Dombo said.

He also cited other sources of income for the party as monthly contributions from party MPs, local council leaders and wellwishers.

Mr Dombo dismissed claims that the nomination fees were on a higher side and could have locked out potential aspirants unable to raise the fees.

“If it was really on a higher side, would many aspirants have showed interest as they did? This is a control mechanism to limit the numbers that would have thronged us,” Mr Dombo said.

The more than Shs4b raised does not include money from those who want to be the party’s flag bearer in the newly created cities.

Mr Tanga Odoi, the party’s electoral commission chairperson, on Monday said they were awaiting guidance from the Electoral Commission on the matter.

“We are now waiting for the Electoral Commission to give us the direction. So for those who want to aspire for the new constituencies, please wait, we shall give you a window to express your interest,” Mr Odoi said.

Those aspirants for parliamentary and local council party flag bearers in NRM are expected to return their nomination forms starting Monday next week until August 20.

Mr Dombo is opportunistic that the 2020/2021 party aspirants will exceed the previous elections.

A quick survey from Opposition political parties, showed a mixed response as some parties said they would not charge any nomination fees while others said they would only levy modest charges unlike the NRM.

“The party’s top leadership has not yet decided on nomination fees, meaning as of now, the process is free. During the last polls, we instead gave out money to our party flag bearers to pay as nomination fees to the Electoral Commission,” Mr Kenneth Kakande, the Democratic Party spokesperson, said yesterday.

At the largest Opposition party, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Mr Harold Kaija, the deputy secretary general, said they don’t charge any nomination fees for any of their party flag bearer slots.

Likewise, at the National Unity Platform (NUP), headed by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine, the picking of nomination forms is free for all positions.

“We are not charging any money for those picking nomination forms for any position. By charging nomination fees, we would be discouraging the young and upcoming leaders who don’t have lots of money,” Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesperson, said.

When asked how the party will finance its activities, Mr Ssenyonyi said they have various ways of generating money and not necessarily by charging nomination fees for aspirants.

At Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), Ms Sharon Oyat, the party’s spokesperson, said those interested in picking nomination forms for party president have been asked to pay Shs20m, which position she said is already filled.

Ms Oyat said those seeking to vie for MP, pay a nomination fee of Shs1m and those for LC5 part with Shs500,000.

At Mugisha Muntu’s Alliance for National Transformation party, Ms Alice Alaso, the director for finance and administration, said nomination fees of Shs3m would be paid by only those interested in running for president.

Ms Alaso added that the rest of the positions would not attract any charge.

“We are not taking any money from those aspiring to be the party’s flag bearer for MP and local council positions. We are having an undertaking with them so that those who will go through, will be making some contributions to the party,” Ms Alaso said.