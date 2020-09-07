NRM polls: Why ministers, incumbents lost in Busoga

MONITOR TEAM



The just held National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries claimed the heads of several incumbents and ministers.

Though the reasons for their defeat vary, some attributed it to their consent to remove the age limit or ‘Togikwatako’ as it was fondly called, from the Constitution.

In Kamuli District, all incumbents lost except Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, the Bugabula South MP, Mr Henry Kibalya, who was against the lifting of the age limit, which was eventually passed by the legislators.

In Buyende District, only the Woman MP, Ms Veronica Babirye Kadogo, won, albeit by a margin of four votes.

Ministers Isaac Musumba and Moses Kizige allegedly lost because of fighting Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, who has openly alluded to that as recent as last week on her Facebook page.

Influence

Ms Kadaga, who wields political power in Busoga Sub-region, while on a radio talk show two days to elections, accused the duo of allegedly authoring a stinging letter to the President, a copy of which she received.

“I am a brand and a gem to the people because of the passion and selfless commitment to serve them; so anything against me is everything against the people,” she said in a rhetoric that would sway the ministers’ supporters to their opponents. Mr Thomas Kategere, the Kamuli District chairperson and Bugabula South candidate in the primaries, who supported Ms Persis Namuganza, handed Mr Kibalya victory.

Mr Martin Muzaale beat Minister Musumba, as did Ms Masitula Namatovu upset Ms Rehema Watongola, who was widely perceived as a perennial holder of the municipality seat.

The entrance of FUFA president, Mr Moses Magogo, into Buyende politics became a game changer.

Mr ‘Make A Line’, as he was called, in a way ‘brought football politics’ to Budiope East and gripped local leaders when Covid-19 had just broken out, and by the time elections arrived, he was running away with the NRM flag

It is also being suggested that Ms Kadogo, who run on the ‘Omunyampi’ tag, was partly lucky due to her association with Ms Kadaga and the Kyabazinga in pushing for maternal child health matters and visibility among women groups. In Busia District, incumbent MPs also lost in the primaries, with the first culprit being Mr Godfrey Macho, who lost to Mr Hassan Kamba in the Busia Municipality seat.

Mr Kamba polled 3,005 votes against Macho’s 2,389 to be declared winner by Ms Rose Wejuli, the district registrar.

Another loser was Mr Gideon Onyango (1,826), the incumbent MP Samia Bugwe North, who lost to Mr John Mulimba (16,601), the former area MP.

Ms Dorothy Akware polled 9,038, Mr Jonan Bwire Mzungu 1,338, Mr John Egessa 168 and Mr Sironda Mayende 16.

The only survivor was the EAC minister, Mr Julius Wandera Maganda, who polled 10,774 votes to beat his closest challenger, Mr Godfrey Were Odero’s 9,075 votes.

Mr Kamba said issues of unemployment remain a challenge.

“I have been in Marachi Ward and there are many groups created by disgruntled youths due to unemployment,” he said.

Sails through

Mr Richard Wanyama Hamala, who won the race for the newly-created Samia Bugwe Central constituency, said his call for ensuring youth employment was taken seriously.

Mr Wanyama said many people elected to Parliament end up absconding from the constituents and failing to listen to the concerns of the locals.

“I have sent out a strong message to the people about improving education, health services delivery and ensuring the youth have employment,” he said.

In Namutumba District, Mr Paul Akamba, the incumbent Busiki County MP, lost to Dr Fred Kasisa for amending the Constitution by removing age limit.

“People of Busiki told him not to ‘touch’ the Constitution, but he betrayed us,” Mr Robert Wagula, a resident of Namutumba Town, said.

Mr Kefa Magola, another resident, said Mr Akamba had failed to serve his constituents as he promised during his campaigns in 2016.

VOTERS SPEAK OUT

Mr Benyamin Obombo, a youth in Busia Town, said many incumbents lost for lifting the age limit and supporting of imposing of taxes, especially OTT.

“These results are a warning to those who go to Parliament that they should stop thinking about themselves at the expense of the people,” Mr Obombo said.

Mr Godfrey Olwenyi, a member of the Forum for Democratic Change party, said the loss by the incumbents is a sign that winds of change were becoming a reality.

Mr Hassan Ochibo, a resident of Busia Town, said they had now decided to allow only one term to people who are voted to Parliament.

“We are many and want to ensure that those voted to Parliament are only allowed one term so that others are given a chance,” Mr Ochibo said.