New Kayunga Hospital brings services closer

By Joseph Kiggundu

The rehabilitation of Kayunga hospital has brought health services closure to the residents.

Previously, residents had been forced to travel to Kawolo hospital in Buikwe District and Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala to seek treatment.

Ms Joan Nakalembe, a resident of Kayunga, said the refurbished hospital has given them hope.

“One day, I brought my child who was very sick and when I reached the old hospital, health workers told me the facility had no equipment and drugs. I hired an ambulance and rushed my baby to Kawolo.

“But with this newly constructed hospital with equipment and medicine, our lives will be saved,” she said.

She commended the government for extending better health services to the area.

Another resident, Joan Namagembe, said the facility comes as a relief to expectant women who have been trekking long distances for antenatal care.

“Some of the pregnant mothers with complications will be operated on at the facility,” she said.

Mr Mohammed Tolba, the managing director of Arab Contractors, announced the completion of the $16.7 million (about Shs61.4 billion) rehabilitation project on Monday.

Part of the staff quarters of the new hospital has been sealed off to accommodate Covid-19 suspects under quarantine.