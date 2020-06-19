OPM officer accused of embezzling refugee money granted bail

By BETTY NDAGIRE & JULIET KIGONGO

The Anti-Corruption Court yesterday released on bail an employee of Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) accused of embezzling refugee funds.

Mr Bruno Asiimwe, an assistant settlement commandant for Base Camp Nakivale Refugee Settlement in Isingiro District, appeared before Magistrate Moses Nabande. He denied the eight counts of fraud and false accounting.

Mr Nabende granted Mr Asiimwe a non-cash bail of Shs3m after presenting two sureties who committed a bond of Shs7m (not cash).

“I have listened to both the state and defence lawyers. The offences committed by the accused are bailable and he is still presumed innocent until proved guilty,” the magistrate held.

Mr Asiimwe is facing the charges alongside two other people who were not present in court to take plea. They are Mr John Bosco Sentamu, a settlement commandant also attached to OPM, and one Hauziri, a head teacher of Nakivale Secondary School. The court issued criminal summons for them to appear on July 7.