One dead, 22 injured in Buikwe road accident

By PHILIP WAFULA & DERRICK KISSA

One person has been confirmed dead while 22 others, including 11 students are admitted at Jinja Hospital following an accident at Bulumagi in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District on Tuesday morning.

The Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, said the accident occurred at around 5am. She identified the deceased as Sanoni Kinobe, 37, a resident of Kidera in Buyende District.

"Commuter taxi Reg. No. UAG 195C that was heading to Jinja from Kampala was involved in an accident with Fuso truck Reg. No. UAQ 310E which was coming from the opposite direction,” she said.

"One person was pronounced dead on arrival at Jinja Hospital, while 22 other are currently admitted at the same facility. However, out of the 22, only 15 are currently able to talk. We are yet to establish the cause of the accident," Ms Butoto added.

Mr Eric Kaluya, a teacher who survived the accident with minor injuries, said the taxi was mainly occupied by school-going children reporting to various schools and some were in company of their parents.

Ms Butoto advised drivers to exercise maximum caution on the Jinja-Kampala highway, describing Bulumagi, where the accident occurred, as a blackspot.

