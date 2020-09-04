By Simon Peter Emwamu

One person has been confirmed dead, while two others have sustained injuries after violence erupted between supporters of the incumbent LC5 chairperson, Walter Elakas Okiring, and the incumbent Toroma MP Andrew Joseph Kolou, in Apule village.

The person who was killed has been identified as Teddy Akiror, a resident of Kapujan village, Kapujan sub county.



Those injured are Charles Etyang who reportedly sustained a bullet wound in his lower abdomen, while Lucy Apenyo who had her shoulder shattered. Dr Charles Obore, who attended to the injured victims at Katakwi general hospital, told Daily Monitor that Apenyo has been transferred to Soroti regional referral hospital to have her shoulder amputated.

“The shoulder is badly shattered and she is bleeding excessively,” he explained.

Advertisement

Mr Obore added that Etyang who is still being attended to at Katakwi hospital is not in as bad a state.

“The deceased’s body is in the mortuary awaiting postmortem,” he said.

The police spokesperson for East Kyoga, David Ongom Mudong, said the incident occurred at Kapujan parish, Kapujan sub county, Toroma county in Katakwi District. He said in the process of the UPDF and police trying to contain the violence between Okiring and Kolou, stray bullets injured two people and killed Akiror. Mr Mudong said all the suspects in the alleged shooting have been arrested and detained at Central Police Station, Katakwi.



“It is sad that a soul has been lost, I never expected this,” Kolou said.