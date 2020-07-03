One shot dead as police foil illegal eviction in Makindye

By MONITOR TEAM

One person was Thursday evening shot dead as police foiled an illegal eviction in Kyampa Zone, Makindye II Parish in Kampala.

Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said police in Katwe deployed officers after being notified of an eviction that was happening at around 9 pm.

He said police found more than 20 people armed with clubs, hammers and machetes demolishing rental units occupied by nine families.

“We strongly believe that they were hired to carry out an illegal eviction and it could be the reason why they were carrying it out at night under the cover of darkness by-passing the right procedures,” ASP Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

He said efforts by police to stop the activities were rejected by the group.