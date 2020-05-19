Freed Masindi police officers await redeployment orders
Tuesday May 19 2020
A least 303 police officers attached to Masindi Central Police Station who had been quarantined for 14 days have been released pending redeployment.
The Masindi acting police commander, Mr Stephen Mukosa said they will be informed on how to resume their duties.
“We thank the officers for being cooperative in this quarantine. In case of any communication from the headquarters or from the RPC, we shall respond,” Mr Makosa said on Tuesday.
The officers and their family members had been quarantined at Masindi police barracks after their colleague tested positive for Coronavirus.
The officers were quarantined by the Masindi district COVID-19 response team have been cleared to meet their relatives after they tested negative twice for coronavirus that has infected at least 260 people in Uganda.
According to the Masindi health officer, Dr Patrick Baguma, the officers are now free to interact with the community.