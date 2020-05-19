By ISMAIL BATEGEKA

A least 303 police officers attached to Masindi Central Police Station who had been quarantined for 14 days have been released pending redeployment.

The Masindi acting police commander, Mr Stephen Mukosa said they will be informed on how to resume their duties.

“We thank the officers for being cooperative in this quarantine. In case of any communication from the headquarters or from the RPC, we shall respond,” Mr Makosa said on Tuesday.

The officers and their family members had been quarantined at Masindi police barracks after their colleague tested positive for Coronavirus.