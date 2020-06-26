Over 80 Tanzanians arrested in Namayingo District

His warning came after Mr Charles Onyango, a fisherman at Busiro Landing Site, raised allegations of torture by security agencies deployed on Lake Victoria which had forced many fishermen to abandon the activity.

By ASUMAN MUSOBYA

Authorities in Namayingo District have arrested about 86 Tanzanians who were allegedly trying to enter the country through Lake Victoria.

The Namayingo Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Majid Dhikusooka, said Thursday that the group was intercepted on Wednesday while about to reach Lugala Landing Site in Banda Sub County.

He added that the arrest followed a tip-off from area fishermen who sought security's intervention.

"As leaders, we have a good relationship with communities at landing sites, and that is why we managed to arrest those people and intensified our operations," he said, adding that checkpoints have been setup and surveillance boosted on the waters.

He, however, noted that after screening, it was discovered that some of the suspects were traders and passengers who were coming to Namayingo to meet their relatives.

Mr Dhikusooka, also urged security personnel in his district to stop torturing people more especially the Boda Boda riders.

"These matters (torture allegations) were addressed to district authorities but all has been in vain," Mr Onyango said.

The arrest of the Tanzanians comes as Uganda heightens surveillance at its porous border points.