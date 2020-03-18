People Power reveals footage in Nansana shooting, pins LDU

By DERRICK WANDERA

People Power pressure group led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, have released a video they claim captured a Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel who allegedly killed their supporter in Nansana, Wakiso District, last month.

In the said video, watched by Daily Monitor yesterday, a scuffle ensures between supporters of Bobi Wine and the security. Amid the scuffle, an LDU officer is seen firing indiscriminately at a charged crowd.

Within a blink on an eye, a man is then seen dropping helplessly to the ground.

The curious voices in the video are heard confirming that someone has been shot as bullets and teargas continue to rock the area.

People Power spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi told journalists in Kamwokya yesterday that they had sourced the video from one of the witnesses, who had recorded the incident using his phone camera.

“We have been able to identify the person who shot Dan Kyeyune, and he is called Mr Faizal Kakooza, who works with LDU. We are taking this matter seriously,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

Daily Monitor could not readily verify this claim by press time.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said they too have a footage displaying the identity of the suspect, who is allegedly on the run.

“We cannot disclose the suspect to the public because it will sabotage our investigations. We are closing down on the suspect and we shall arrest him soon,” Mr Enanga said.



Last month, Kyeyune, a son of a police officer, and a People Power supporter, was killed at about 8pm at Masitowa Stage on Kampala-Hoima road.

Witnesses said police, working with LDUs, had gone to disperse a crowd that was waving at Bobi Wine when one of them deliberately shot the victim and run away.

Kyeyune’s body was later transferred to Mulago city mortuary by an ambulance offered by Mr Aloysius Mukasa from Rubaga.

Shortly after the incident, the LDU spokesperson, Maj Bilal Katamba, dismissed the claims, saying they had gathered information that Kyeyune had not been shot by one of their guns or officers and that initial information from the ballistic experts revealed that a pistol had been used in the shooting.

This followed the death of another People Power supporter Ritah Nabukenya, who was allegedly knocked down by a police car in Nakawa Division, Kampala at 8am on February24.

Asked about the LDU in the video, Maj Katamba said it was speculative but they had not yet recovered the pistol he claimed to have been used in the shooting.

“We have started the investigations into this matter. I cannot confirm whether the video showed to you is authentic because I have not seen it, but we should wait for the official communication,” Maj Katamba said.

However, Mr Asuman Basalirwa, the leader of the People Power legal team and Bugiri Municipality MP, said: “We are examining the footage to put all our facts clear. We shall there after take legal action against that individual or the institution as per our final decision. You should not forget that we are having many cases of this kind in different courts of law.”

Other deaths

• Asuman Walyendo was shot dead on July19, 2018 in Bugiri District during campaigns.

• Yasin Kawuma was shot dead in Arua on August13, 2018 during the campaigns.

• Vincent Sserugaya was shot dead on August 23, 2018 in Gomba.

• Yusuf Kalende was allegedly knocked dead by a police truck on August 27, 2018 in Luweero.

