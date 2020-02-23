Police detain protesting Christians in Kumi Diocese  

By URN

Prayers in the several Anglican churches in Kumi Diocese were on Sunday disrupted as police battled Christians who were protesting against the cancellation of Rev. Charles Okunya Oode election as their next bishop.

Rev Okunya was elected Bishop of Kumi Diocese in November last year to replace Rt. Rev. Thomas Edison Irigei, who retired in the same year.

Rev. Okunya’s consecration which was supposed to take place on December 29, 2019; was cancelled after a group of Anglican Christians, the Concerned Christians of Kumi Diocese, lodged a petition alleging that Rev. Okunya was involved in an extra-marital relationship and had sired children outside wedlock.

On February 5, the Church of Uganda leadership revoked his election on grounds that the Bishop-elect was not old enough to become a bishop.

In his letter to Kumi Diocesan Chancellor, Mr Emmanuel Ilukor, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace Stanley Ntagali, stated that the House of Bishops had reviewed Rev Okunya’s National Identity Card, NIRA records, passport, academic records from Uganda Christian University and those submitted by the diocese, during the vetting process and established that he did not qualify for the job.

The records indicate that Rev. Okunya who was born on November 23, 1975, indicating that he was a year younger to attain the age of becoming a bishop in line with Article 13 of the Provincial Constitution and Church of Uganda Provincial Canons.

Advertisement

The communication from Archbishop Ntagali also barred Rev. Okunya from taking part in any future elections in Kumi Diocese.

But the cancellation angered a section of Christians sparking protests.

In the anticipation of another round of protests, a number of officers spent the night at St. Phillips Cathedral, Ngora and St. Stephen Church of Uganda in Kumi Municipality which hosts the diocesan offices and different church projects.

Some Christians tried to catch up with the early morning service at St Phillips Cathedral, which however, was disrupted by protestors, who stormed the premises.

Christians stormed out of the Cathedral, as the drama ensued, and stood at a distance to watch the unfolding spectacle.

In the process, more than 30 people were arrested and taken to the Central Police Station in Ngora. Dozens of Christians flocked the station and asked to be detained in solidarity with their colleagues who had been arrested at St. Phillips Cathedral, Ngora.

The Christians continued to sing and pray inside the cells, drawing attention from residents and travellers on Serere Road.

Mr David Livingstone Omoding, one of the protestors said that the church has been corrupted by wealthy and powerful individuals.

Mr Omoding said that he is willing to “sacrifice himself” to ensure sanity in Kumi Diocese.

His views are shared by Mr Chafes Okiria, another detained protestor.

Mr Paphrus Olupot, an elder at St. Phillips Cathedral says he is disappointed by the conduct of the leadership of the church in this modern era.

He faulted them for allowing outsiders to determine matters of the institution.