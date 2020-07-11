Police disperse Bobi Wine supporters in Jinja

By Denis Edema

Police in Jinja District in eastern Uganda Saturday fired teargas to disperse supporters of Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

The presidential aspirant’s supporters had gathered to listen to him shortly after being hosted on a radio talk show on NBS FM in Jinja City.

During the talk show on which Democratic Party president, Mr Norbert Mao was also a panelist but left before the end, there was heavy security deployment in Jinja city with security officers seen patrolling all the streets.

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers and police officers were also seen deployed along Nizam Road which leads to the radio station.

Security officers deployed on Nizam Road leading to NBS FM

“This morning, I beat so many road blocks which had been mounted to block me from getting to Jinja to speak on radio. On hearing my voice, they surrounded the station and fired teargas and bullets to disperse the multitude of residents who came to show solidarity. We shall overcome,” Mr Kyagulanyi tweeted.

During running battles between security personnel and Bobi Wine supporters, police led by Kiira Regional Police Commander, Mr Dauda Hiriga Were escorted the MP out of Jinja City to Njeru town before he was told to proceed to Kampala.

Democratic Party President, Mr Nobert Mao (left) engages Kiira Regional Police Commander, Mr Dauda Hiriga Were

Kiira Police Spokesperson, Mr Abbey Ngako said the security deployment was not intended to intimidate the public but to provide security and prevent some criminals from taking advantage of the situation to loot or destroy people’s property.

“As you could see police was also providing security to Mr Kyagulanyi. We don’t want him to get any problems in our city. The situation was generally peaceful until a section of his supporters turned rowdy,” Mr Ngako said.