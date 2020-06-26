Police foil boda boda protest

By ANDREW BAGALA

Boda boda cyclists, who attempted to intercept President Museveni’s convoy protesting a ban on their passenger service, were yesterday arrested on charges of incitement to violence.

The cyclists tied themselves with chains and carried placards as they moved to Parliament to deliver their petition in which they were demanding the government to allow them to carry passengers.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said eight suspected ringleaders were arrested.

“They had attempts to intercept the President’s convoy, but they were unable because we arrested them before they implemented the criminal acts,” Mr Owoyesigire said.

In the past, boda boda cyclists have blocked Mr Museveni’s convoy to get his audience whenever they have grievances and they have always succeeded.

The protesting cyclists had gathered on Kampala Road, a route that the President’s convoy often uses, blocking traffic as they moved to the Parliament.

Mr Yasiin Ssekitoleko, the leader of the cyclists who was later detained, said the business of carrying luggage has also failed because their clients have turned to using their private cars or taxis.

