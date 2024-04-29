DJ appointed assistant RCC vows to fight corruption

Former football commentator Larry Macura, commonly known as DJ Nesta, has vowed to fight corruption after he was appointed assistant Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Fort Portal City.



DJ Nesta, a broadcaster with Gold FM in Fort Portal City, was among the pioneers of football commentary on Western Uganda radios in the early 2000s.



The disc jockey (DJ) is one of the 300 assistant RDCs recently appointed by President Museveni to mobilize communities for development.

“That's correct. I want to embark on fighting corruption because it has been the cause of backwardness. Money is sent to districts and cities, and you find it is not operationalized or it is underutilized and sometimes stolen, shoddy work is done, and you find that there is no value for money, I want to make sure that every coin sent to the city is well spent and work is visible,” he told Monitor on Sunday.



He added: “I will also embark on building patriotism that has been lacking, many people have lost love for their country.”



DJ Nesta revealed that “the good news of his appointment found him at Uganda Pentecostal University Campus where he is pursuing bachelor in law.”

He believes working with the president’s office as a regional coordinator is why he was appointed.



“I received a phone call from the president’s office informing me about the good news of my appointment. Well, I have been working with president’s office for some time since 2015,” he noted.

“”I have been the regional coordinator for mzee (Museveni) under his Office of the National Chairman (ONC). I have been handling the entire Tooro from Kyegegwa to Bunyangabo, Ntoroko, Kamwenge etc. I feel they have seen my performance, and this is it,” he explained.



Asked if he will discontinue his broadcasting career, DJ Nesta responded saying: “Not at all. We have doctors, musicians and other professionals in parliament, but they don’t stop thriving in their professions. I am a trained broadcaster. I love it with passion.”



DJ Nesta’s first gig on radio was during his S.4 vacation in 2000 at Capital FM- doing "studio cantankerous" skits with the late Alan the cantankerous.