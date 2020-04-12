Police officers arrested for conspiring with businessman Alam   

By URN

Four top Police commanders under Wamala Region are in trouble for allegedly mismanaging case files, conspiracy and professional misconduct.

The officers are; Wamala Region Criminal Investigations Officer, Mr Wilber Ostin Wanyama; Kasanda District Police Commander, Mr Daniel Owellano, the Officer in Charge of Criminal Investigations Department Kasanda District, Mr Peter Beitera and the Officer in Charge of Records, Sgt. Azale.

The officers were arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit led by Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema. They are accused of siding with businessman Abid Alam in Kassanda District who was arrested on Thursday, for masterminding violence and torturing residents of Bukompe village in Kasanda District.

It all started after a group of over 50 people suspected to be employees of Mr Alam, attacked homes and a farm in Bukompe village where they cut down banana and coffee plantations and demolished several houses.

Addressing the journalists in the Office of the Prime Minister on Saturday, Lt. Col Edith Nakalema, said that shortly after arresting the businessman, they started investigations together with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations into the allegations of aggravated torture, gang rape, and malicious damage to property.

She said that they found out that there was reports of mismanagement of case files, conspiracy to defeat justice and professional misconduct against the four police officers.

“I consulted the Inspector General of Police [Mr Martin Okoth Ochola] who directed the arrest of the officers,” Lt. Col. Nakalema said.