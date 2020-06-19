Police operations chief knocked dead by milk tanker
Friday June 19 2020
David Ddumba, the officer in charge of operations at Kiboga Police Station has died in a road accident.
According to Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, Ddumba, who was riding on a motorcycle on the way home, was knocked by a milk tanker Reg. No. UAV 634Z at Kiwanguzi village, Kiboga District, on the Kampala-Hoima Road.
Ms Kawala said that the driver of the tanker is on the run.
She said that Ddumba’s body was taken to Kiboga Health Centre IV as investigations into details of the accident progress.