Police operations chief knocked dead by milk tanker

By Barbara Nalweyiso

David Ddumba, the officer in charge of operations at Kiboga Police Station has died in a road accident.

According to Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, Ddumba, who was riding on a motorcycle on the way home, was knocked by a milk tanker Reg. No. UAV 634Z at Kiwanguzi village, Kiboga District, on the Kampala-Hoima Road.

Ms Kawala said that the driver of the tanker is on the run.